Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata unhappy with Centre's proposal on FRBM

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:50 IST
Mamata unhappy with Centre's proposal on FRBM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday criticised the Centre's decision to link increased borrowing limits for states under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act to the fulfilment of conditions, saying it is against the basic tenants of the federal structure and an "eyewash to befool people". Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo, terming the entire economic package a "big zero".

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said on Sunday that the Centre is increasing the borrowing limit under the FRBM Act from three per cent to five per cent. "But it's only 0.5 per cent. The other 1.5 per cent I will get if I agree to certain conditions which go against the federal system. So it's a big zero... It is an eyewash to befool people," she said.

Terming the conditions put forth in the fifth and final tranche of the economic stimulus package of the Centre an "assault on the federal structure", Banerjee, who is among the most strident critics of the BJP, said for the 1.5 per cent states have to do away with the federal structure. "We have decided not to bow down and to protect the federal structure. We will protect our government and its rights. We are not like them (BJP) that once the election is over we will forget the poll promises," she said.

The Centre on Sunday raised the borrowing limit of states from three per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP) to five per cent in 2020-21, which will make available an additional Rs 4.28 lakh crore. However, part of the increased borrowing limit would be linked to specific reforms -- universalisation of One Nation-One Ration Card, ease of doing business, power distribution and urban local body revenues, Sitharaman said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Chipmaker Dialog seeks to make Bluetooth coronavirus apps more accurate

Chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor Plc on Monday introduced software to improve the accuracy of wristbands and other Bluetooth-based devices businesses are adopting to enforce social distancing and help trace those who were in contact with peop...

Nitish for promotinbg clusters of agro products especially Makhana

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday held a high-level meeting on the economic package announced by the centre to overcome economic crisis in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown, and stressed on the need to promote clusters of a...

Sports minister says French football put health first

France was right to end its football season, said the countrys sports minister on Monday, casting doubt on the wisdom of restarting the Bundesliga, despite the coronavirus pandemic, at the weekend. It was important for me to give primacy to...

Britain moves toward nationwide contact tracing

The British government says it will soon be able to trace the contacts of everyone who tests positive for the coronavirus. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government has recruited 21,000 contact tracers, including 7,500 health care p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020