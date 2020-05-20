Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 13:30 IST
Mumbai needs to self-isolate to check COVID-19 spread: Deora

Congress leader Milind Deora on Wednesday said Mumbai needs to self-isolate from the rest of the country for some time to contain the spread of COVID-19. The city is the worst hit in the country by the pandemic and the need is to ensure people stay at home as much as possible, the former MP from south Mumbai told PTI.

"The need of the hour is for Mumbai to self-isolate from the rest of the country for some time," he said. Deora, in partnership with the Godrej group, has set up quarantine and isolation facilities for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients from congested areas in south Mumbai.

These facilities at four different places comprise total 900 beds and will be handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the former city Congress chief said. He stressed the need for more quarantine and isolation facilities for residents of slums and chawls (small tenements) since they are unable to self-isolate due to their congested residential environments.

Religious, social and political gatherings should not be allowed at any cost in Mumbai, Deora said. Densely populated cities like Mumbai and New York are hit the hardest by the pandemic, he said, adding that poor people in urban areas are affected the most because of hygiene and space constraints.

The Congress leader said work from home culture needs to be encouraged. "People in sectors like the Information Technology and financial services, which are a big part of Mumbai's economy, should work from home while the hospitality sector should find new business models like home deliveries," he said.

He also said that since most of the migrant workers have left for their native places, there will be a labour shortfall in the city..

