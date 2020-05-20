Left Menu
Yogi govt indulging in cheap politics, not allowing buses to enter UP: Congress

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government for not letting the buses arranged by the Congress, enter the state to ferry migrants. He stated that the Yogi Adityanath government is indulging in "cheap politics".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 13:30 IST
Yogi govt indulging in cheap politics, not allowing buses to enter UP: Congress
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government for not letting the buses arranged by the Congress, enter the state to ferry migrants. He stated that the Yogi Adityanath government is indulging in "cheap politics". "It is surprising that Ajay Bisht government is doing cheap politics. They are making us do rounds since the last five to six days. Women and children are walking barefoot with blisters on feet, in the scorching heat of May. We will keep standing at the border till 4 pm," said Singhvi.

"You (CM Yogi) are not letting the people of UP and Bihar come. Why are you hesitating to get help from Priyanka Gandhi? If you have a little shame, then stop this kind of behaviour. The whole country is witnessing such poor politics, we are saying this with folded hands. Priyanka ji has also said that if you want to flutter BJP's flag for this, then you can do that," he added. The Congress on Tuesday asserted that party members along with the fleet of buses will remain at the Uttar Pradesh border till 4 pm on May 20 to wait for the state government's nod on further movement.

Meanwhile, he shared a report during the press conference on four lockdown periods claiming a death rate of 2 per cent during the first lockdown had now increased to 3.08 per cent. "This government has become synonymous with inefficiency, incompetence, and insensitivity," said Singhvi.

He also shared the data of comparison of tests done in India with the world. Quoting a report, Our World in Data, he stated, "The Data Jugglery by COVID-19 Task Force: The Government's own task-force has been very critical of a mathematical model presented by the chairperson of the task force and a member of NITI Aayog, during a press briefing on 24 April. The model, represented on a graph in a presentation in the Chairperson's press briefing, argued that the country would see no new COVID-19 cases from 16 May onwards." "Though denied by the Niti Aayog, the graph is clearly visible in the visual link of the presentation (see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fsiFBWpNc8w) and was patently false. For ease of reference that same graph is reproduced below, and shows a steep fall after 24 April, falling to zero on May 16!" he added.

He also attacked the government on economic loss due to sudden, unplanned lockdown. (ANI)

