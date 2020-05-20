Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCEA approves new methodology for auction of coal, lignite mines

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the methodology for auction of coal and lignite mines/blocks on revenue sharing basis and increasing the tenure of coking coal linkage.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 16:31 IST
CCEA approves new methodology for auction of coal, lignite mines
The CCEA meeting, which took place on Wednesday, was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the methodology for auction of coal and lignite mines/blocks on revenue sharing basis and increasing the tenure of coking coal linkage. The CCEA meeting, which took place on Wednesday, was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The new methodology provides that bid parameter will be revenue share. The bidders will be required to bid for a percentage share of revenue payable to the government. According to an official statement, the floor price shall be 4 per cent of the revenue share. Bids would be accepted in multiples of 0.5 per cent of the revenue share till the percentage of revenue share is up to 10 per cent and thereafter bids would be accepted in multiples of 0.25 per cent of the revenue share. There shall be no restriction on the sale and/or utilisation of coal from the coal mine.

The methodology is oriented to make maximum coal available in the market at the earliest and it also enables adequate competition which will allow discovery of market prices for the blocks and faster development of coal blocks, said the statement. Higher investment will create direct and indirect employment in coal-bearing areas, especially in mining sector and will have an impact on economic development of these regions.

The successful bidder shall be required to make monthly payments, which shall be determined as a product of the percentage of revenue share (final bid), the quantity of coal on which the statutory royalty is payable during the month and notional price or actual price, whichever is higher. The upfront amount shall be 0.25 per cent of the value of estimated geological reserves of the coal mine payable in four equal instalments. However, the upfront amount payable shall be as per actual calculation as per above method or as per ceiling whichever is lower.

It also permits commercial exploitation of the CBM present in the mining lease area. This methodology provides incentives to the successful bidder by way of offering rebates in revenue share in events of the early production of coal from the coal mine and the total quantity of coal consumed or sold or both for gasification or liquefaction on a yearly basis from the coal mine.

As the entire revenue from the auction/allotment of coal mines would accrue to the coal-bearing States, this methodology shall incentivise them with increased revenue which can be utilised for the growth and development of backward areas and their inhabitants including tribals. States in the eastern part of the country will be especially benefited. The tenure of coking coal linkage in the non-regulated sector linkage auction has been increased up to 30 years, said the statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese soldiers detained for slapping, pushing doctor

The Lebanese military has arrested two soldiers caught on camera slapping and pushing a doctor in an emergency ward at a hospital in the northern city of Tripoli, the army said Wednesday. The video, widely circulated online, caused an uproa...

Deliver ration by Thursday evening to e-coupon holders: HC to Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the AAP government to ensure that all the persons who did not get ration despite having e-coupons be provided ration by Thursday evening. The direction was issued by a bench of Justices Hima Kohli ...

KP personnel protest against deployment in COVID-19 areas, CM steps in

Kolkata Police personnel, angry over their deployment in city areas where they claimed that the chances of contracting COVID-19 were high, allegedly gheraoed and damaged the vehicle of an officer of the force on Wednesday, prompting Chief M...

Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs as demand for air travel crashes

British aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce is cutting at least 9,000 jobs due to collapse in demand for air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic. We are proposing a major reorganisation of our business to adapt to the new level o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020