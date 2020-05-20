Left Menu
BJP asks state units to file report on aid provided to migrant labourers, needy amid COVID-19 crisis

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday directed its all State units to file a detailed report on the aid provided to those in need including migrant labourers in view of COVID-19 crisis within seven days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:14 IST
BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda is expected to issue a statement on the occasion.. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday directed its all State units to file a detailed report on the aid provided to those in need including migrant labourers in view of COVID-19 crisis within seven days. "It has been directed to all State units to file a report on aid provided to those in need, migrant labourers in view of COVID-19 crisis within seven days," the BJP said.

BJP will soon provide a booklet to party workers that will have achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the first year of its second term, sources said on Wednesday. The BJP party workers will highlight the government's achievements along with the coronavirus relief work. State units will have the responsibility to highlight the works of the Modi government.The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and Ministers took place on May 30 last year after the BJP won a historic mandate in the Lok Sabha polls by winning 303 seats.As a grand celebration cannot be held due to the coronavirus crisis, party workers, who are engaged in coronavirus relief work, will apprise people about the achievements of the Modi government. These achievements include abrogation of Article 370 and bringing law against triple talaq.BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda is expected to issue a statement on the occasion.BJP workers will also tell people about Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by the Prime Minister to tackle the coronavirus impact in the country.BJP party workers have been asked to provide slippers to migrant labourers, who are heading towards their native places on foot. The party workers are also distributing food, hand sanitisers, and face covers to migrant labourers.According to sources, the workers have also been instructed to provide facilities in the nearby quarantine centres and work to meet the shortages. The BJP is also evaluating relief works in coronavirus-affected areas.

With 5,611 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases on Wednesday soared to 1,06,750 including 42,298 recoveries and 3,303 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are 61,149 active cases. (ANI)

