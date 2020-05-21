Left Menu
Development News Edition

Case filed against Sonia Gandhi for Congress tweet on PM-CARES Fund

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-05-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 18:14 IST
Case filed against Sonia Gandhi for Congress tweet on PM-CARES Fund

A case has been registered against Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka in connection with a tweet posted on the party s official handle alleging misuse of PM-CARES Fund, police said. The Sagara town police in Shivamogga district registered the case on Wednesday based on a complaint by Praveen K V, who alleged that @INCIndia, the official Twitter handle of the Congress, tried to create distrust among masses with its tweet by spreading "baseless charges." The state Congress condemned the registration of the case.

The case has been registered under Sections 153 and 505 (1)(B) of the IPC, which relate to wantonly provoking people and inciting them to commit offence against any other class or community. The complainant alleged that on May 11 at 6 pm, the INC India Twitter account posted messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging " misuse" of PM-CARES Fund set up to enable people contribute to help the government fight the coronavirus and "similar distressing situations." He sought legal action against Sonia Gandhi and Congress workers involved in handling the Twitter account.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar alleged that the complainant, who is an advocate by profession, has lodged the complaint with a political motive on false information. He demanded that the FIR be withdrawn and the police officer who registered a case against Gandhi be suspended "for misusing the process of law in the interest of justice and equity." Karnataka Congress spokesperson Subhash Agarwal condemned the registration of case and said "it is the role and responsibility of the opposition to question the government.

Democracy will die if the opposition's voice is muzzled." He also said the party had always maintained that there was no need for the PM-CARES Fund when the PM Relief Fund already existed.PTI GMS SS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

US envoy working to resuscitate flagging Afghan peace deal

The first visit to Kabul by Washingtons peace envoy since Afghanistans squabbling political leadership reached a power-sharing agreement comes amid increased violence blamed mostly on an Islamic State affiliate that has been targeted in ste...

Turkey warns against attacks on its presence in Libya

Turkey warned on Thursday that attacks on its interests in Libya by Khalifa Haftars forces will have very grave consequences, after advances by the countrys Turkish-backed government.Ankara has provided military support to the international...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:55pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 655pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths---------------------------------------------...

Bajaj Auto shares gain over 3 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Bajaj Auto on Thursday closed over 3 per cent higher after its fourth-quarter earnings were ahead of market estimates. On the BSE, the scrip closed at Rs 2,639.45, a rise of 3.18 per cent. During the day, it gained 6.44 per cent t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020