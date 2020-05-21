Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM Uddhav Thackeray is new, appears scared of taking action: Devendra Fadnavis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 18:34 IST
CM Uddhav Thackeray is new, appears scared of taking action: Devendra Fadnavis.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday accused the Maharashtra government of being "indecisive" in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and causing the situation to worsen there, and said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is "scared" of taking initiatives to deal with the situation. Talking about Mumbai, which is the worst affected Indian city from the novel coronavirus, Fadnavis said there are no beds available for COVID-19 patients in government hospitals in the city, while half of the beds in intensive care units (ICUs) of private hospitals are lying vacant due to the government's flip flops on the matter. Private hospitals are charging Rs 30,000 from coronavirus affected patient per day for a bed, and giving these beds to those who have the capacity to pay, the former Maharashtra chief minister said. He said all this is happening despite the announcement of the state government that 80 per cent of beds in private hospitals belong to it. "Indecisiveness is the biggest problem of the Maharashtra government in dealing with COVID-19. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey is new and is scared of taking action and depends a lot on the bureaucracy," the erstwhile ally of Thackrey-led Shiv Sena, Fadnavis, said while interacting with journalists through video conference. Suggesting that state bureaucracy is running the show in the state during the COVID-19 crisis, Fadnavis, who is the leader of opposition in the state assembly, said there are "warring factions" within the bureaucracy as well, and the “lack of assertiveness of political leadership is missing" to coordinate them. When asked whether Mahrashtra could remain the industrial powerhouse of the country after migrant labourers left the state in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, he said the state government didn't do much for them during the lockdown to stop them from going.

"The state government has done flip-flop on the issue. It appears the state government wanted them to leave the state. Maharashtra's migrant labourers have contributed to the state’s economy. Now, we have fear in our mind that when will they come. But prospects of them coming back are bleak as of now," he said. Underlining that Mahrashtra has always been a preferred destination for foreign investment in India, Fadnavis said but the state government is less proactive in starting the industry.

"Lifetime opportunity for Maharashtra to attract industry moving out of China but the state government needs to be proactive," he said. On the question how long the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP coalition government will last, Fadnavis said there “are already cracks within the government and it will fall on its own." PTI JTR JTR ANB ANB

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

JK Lakshmi Cement shares trim most of sharp early gains, close over 3 pc higher

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement on Thursday trimmed most of its sharp early gains and closed the day over 3 per cent higher. In early trade, it jumped nearly 11 per cent after the company reported over twofold jump in consolidated net profit fo...

Active shooter at Texas naval air station 'neutralized' -U.S. Navy

The U.S. Navy said on Thursday an active shooter at its Corpus Christi naval air station in Texas had been neutralized, with one security force member injured in the events that unfolded in the early morning hours.Naval Security Forces at N...

US envoy working to resuscitate flagging Afghan peace deal

The first visit to Kabul by Washingtons peace envoy since Afghanistans squabbling political leadership reached a power-sharing agreement comes amid increased violence blamed mostly on an Islamic State affiliate that has been targeted in ste...

Turkey warns against attacks on its presence in Libya

Turkey warned on Thursday that attacks on its interests in Libya by Khalifa Haftars forces will have very grave consequences, after advances by the countrys Turkish-backed government.Ankara has provided military support to the international...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020