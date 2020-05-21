Left Menu
Akhilesh Yadav blames `failed' foreign policy for India-Nepal row

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-05-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 20:10 IST
Akhilesh Yadav blames `failed' foreign policy for India-Nepal row

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday blamed the country’s “failed foreign policy” for the current tension with Nepal. He claimed this has led the unsafe borders and deterioration in relation with neighbouring countries.

"Due to a failed foreign policy, voices of protests against India are coming from neighbouring Nepal. The Nepalese prime minister gives a statement against India in parliament. Nepal is releasing maps showing its right on Indian territory," Akhilesh said in a statement. He said Nepal was India's "old and trusted friend” but due to BJP’s policies it has distanced itself.

“China is our rival and its growing influence in Nepal is due to BJP's policies," he added. The former UP chief minister was apparently referring to eruption of tensions between the two countries after India inaugurated a strategic road in Uttarakhand to Lipulekh Pass earlier this month.

Nepal claims the area as part of its own territory and the country’s cabinet approved a new map, showing it as such. Without naming Beijing, Army Chief General M M Naravane has hinted at Chinese possible role in the Nepalese protests over the new road.

Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the Uttar Pradesh government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. He claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government has filed "thousands of FIRs" in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak, making it look like a "criminal problem rather than a medical one".

“Due to the bad state of quarantine centres and the BJP government's discriminatory policy, people are afraid of going there. The BJP people need to change their narrow outlook," Yadav said in a tweet earlier. The state police has lodged FIRs over lockdown violations and also against those found indulging in hoarding and black marketing.

An FIR was also lodged recently against Congress leaders in connection with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s offer to provide 1,000 buses to ferry migrant labourers. The UP government had claimed that the list of buses submitted by the party included many which lacked fitness certificates and insurance papers.

About 100 registration numbers in the list belonged to vehicles like autorickshaws and cars, instead of the claimed buses, officials said..

