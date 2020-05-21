Left Menu
Ajit Pawar lauds Pune mandals over Ganesh festival decision

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:36 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday congratulated and thanked mandals in Pune over their decision to celebrate the upcoming Ganeshotsav in a low-key manner in view of the COVID-19 crisis. Pawar, who is also Guardian Minister of Pune district, exuded confidence that the mandals in Mumbai and other parts of the state will follow suit given the health scare, an official statement said.

Ganeshotsav, the most popular festival of Maharashtra, will be celebrated in August this year. The NCP leader said the city of Pune has always led social movements and given direction to the society.

He noted the meeting, in which the representatives of the mandals took the decision, was held online observing socialdistancing in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The decision to celebrate Ganeshotsav adhering to conditions laid down by the administration will be a guiding light for all.

"It will encourage all the mandals in the state, the statement quoted Pawar as saying. Eight prominent Ganesh Mandals in Pune announced on Thursday that the Ganesh festival this year will be celebrated in a "simple and traditional manner" to avoid crowding in view of the coronavirus threat.

Office-bearers of five `Manache' (revered) Ganpati' -- Kasba Ganpati, Tambadi Jogehwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug and Kesari Wada -- and the trustees of Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, Bhau Rangari and Akhil Mandai Ganesh Mandals appealed all the mandals (groups) to keep the celebrations simple. Mumbai and Pune are the top two worst coronavirus- afflicted cities in Maharashtra.

