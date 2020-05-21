Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior DMK leader stripped off party post, days after meeting TN BJP chief

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:51 IST
Senior DMK leader stripped off party post, days after meeting TN BJP chief

DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday removed senior party leader V P Duraisamy as deputy general secretary and replaced him with Rajya Sabha member Anthiyur P Selvaraj. Duraisamy was removed from his post days after he called on BJP state president L Murugan.

Speculation is now rife Duraisamy may join the saffron party. In a DMK release, Stalin announced the decision to remove Duraisamy from the party post but did not mention the reason for the action.

Duraisamy had served as Deputy Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 1989 to 1991 and 2006 to 2011, and his meeting with Murugan on May 18 had set off a buzz in the state political circles, considering the sharp differences between the BJP and DMK over a number of issues. Duraisamy described the meeting as a "courtesy call" on Thursday, adding both he and Murugan hailed from Namakkal district and that they had contested the 2016 assembly election against each other.

The BJP too had earlier described the meeting as a courtesy call and that Duraisamy had greeted Murugan for taking over as the state BJP chief recently..

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Amphan hits 45 lakh in Odisha; Patnaik seeks house damage report in 7 days

Nearly 45 lakh people in Odisha have been affected by the extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan, officials said on Thursday as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked them to submit report on damage to crops and houses within stipulated time. ...

COVID-19 tally rises to 146 in Uttarakhand

Twenty-four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Thursday in a record single-day spike since the return of migrants began in the state, taking the total number of cases to 146. The number of active cases in the hill ...

Bihar reports 10th COVID-19 fatality; infection tally reaches 1,987

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar soared to 1,987 on Thursday, when 211 people tested positive for the coronavirus, as the health department declared a 55-year-old man, who died at a hospital two days ago, as the states tenth fata...

INSIGHT-How big unions smooth the way for Amazon worker protests

Warehouse employees last month staged a walkout in Michigan to demand safer working conditions at their facility. So did workers in New York, Illinois and Minnesota. These and other Amazon.com Inc employees across the country are seizing on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020