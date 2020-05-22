Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says may head outdoors for campaign rallies amid pandemic

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-05-2020 03:01 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 02:48 IST
Trump says may head outdoors for campaign rallies amid pandemic
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump, eager to get back on the road and make his case for re-election on Nov. 3, said on Thursday he may have to stage campaign rallies at outdoor sites until the coronavirus pandemic settles down enough for traditional events.

"We got to get back to the rallies," Trump told reporters during a tour of a Ford auto plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan. "I think it's going to be sooner rather than later." With little more than five months left until the election, Trump is behind Democratic rival Joe Biden in national polls and in some battleground states, such as Michigan, which he won in 2016.

A senior campaign official said officials held a meeting last week and discussed how and when to resume the big campaign rallies that Trump craves. "It's clear, he's chomping at the bit to resume the rallies," the campaign official said.

The discussion was largely a brainstorming session with a lot of ideas raised, including having a rally that resembled a drive-in movie experience. This official said the campaign was aiming for as early as mid-June to hold a rally, with preferred locations in battleground states like Wisconsin, Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

A Trump adviser said a mid-June timetable might be too optimistic, that it might have to wait until after the July 4 holiday. Trump has been told by his advisers that he is facing a race in 2020 tougher than his improbable victory in 2016, the adviser said.

Trump, said rallies could be held first in his adopted home state of Florida or Georgia, "whoever opens first." "We might do some outdoor big ones and we also may just wait until some of the stadiums can open up," he said. "The demand has been incredible to get going with the rallies."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

446 persons fined in Madurai for not wearing face mask

Authorities collected a total fine of Rs 49,800 from 446 persons who came out without wearing masks here on Thursday. Various preventive measures are being taken to prevent coronavirus infection in the Madurai district. The district collec...

Trump approval remains steady during pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic stretches on, Americans views of the federal and state government response to the crisis are starting to sour yet President Donald Trumps personal approval rating has remained steady. A new poll from The Associa...

Facebook's Zuckerberg embraces remote work outside Silicon Valley

Facebook Inc will permanently embrace remote work even after coronavirus lockdowns ease, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday, accelerating the tech sectors geographic diversification away from its home in Silicon Vall...

Astros SS, UFC superfan Correa longs to get 'KO'd'

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa knows the energy of attending a live UFC event, but hes pining to get a little bit closer to the action. As in stepping into the octagon close.Getting KOd, I would love to know what that feels like in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020