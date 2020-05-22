Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Amphan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Rs 1,000 cr relief package for West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced Rs 1,000 crore relief package for West Bengal and Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured in the destruction caused by cyclone Amphan.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 22-05-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 13:34 IST
Cyclone Amphan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Rs 1,000 cr relief package for West Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced Rs 1,000 crore relief package for West Bengal and Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured in the destruction caused by cyclone Amphan. "Rs 1,000 crore advance assurance will be given to West Bengal. Rs 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the persons deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the persons who got seriously injured due to the cyclone in parts of West Bengal," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said all aspects relating to rehabilitation, reconstruction will be addressed and the Centre will always stand with West Bengal in these testing time. "We all want West Bengal to move ahead. Centre will always stand with West Bengal in these testing time," he said.

The Centre will send a team to conduct a detailed survey about the damage caused due to the cyclone and the current situation of the affected areas of West Bengal. Speaking about the aerial survey, which he conducted with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Prime Minister said: "My thoughts are with all those who have lost their lives due to the cyclone. Centre and State are working together to provide all possible help to people. With the Governor and the Chief Minister, an aerial survey was done. They have also briefed me on the prevailing situation."

Addressing the people of West Bengal, he said that the country is battling a COVID-19 pandemic on one hand and there is a cyclone situation in some parts. "Dealing with the pandemic requires social distancing whereas battling the cyclone requires people to move to safer areas. Despite these contradictions, West Bengal is fighting well. We are all with West Bengal in these adverse time," he said. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi conducted an aerial survey of areas affected by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal.

The Prime Minister also conducted a review meeting in Basirhat with Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and other state officials. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Autos, cycle rickshaws can ply in Tamil Nadu from Saturday

Further relaxing the COVID-19 lockdown norms, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday allowed plying of autos and cycle rikshaws from May 23, with only one passenger on board. The government has allowed the services of autos and cycle rikshaws ...

Locusts from Pakistan enter Indian states, threaten standing crops

Locust swarms from Pakistan have entered Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh threatening major damage to standing cotton crops and vegetables, said Spokesperson, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Rajasthan is th...

ANALYSIS-U.S. strikes at a Huawei prize: chip juggernaut HiSilicon

The latest U.S. government action against Chinas Huawei takes direct aim at the companys HiSilicon chip division--a business that in a few short years has become central to Chinas ambitions in semiconductor technology but will now lose acce...

SASSA to serve minimum clients in Mpumalanga due to lockdown

Due to lockdown and strict restrictions, the South African Social Security Agency SASSA in Mpumalanga says it can only serve a minimum number of clients a day.SASSA Mpumalangas spokesperson Senzeni Ngubeni said social distance measures affe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020