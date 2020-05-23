Trump, Erdogan discussed need for "rapid de-escalation" in Libya -White House

Trump, Erdogan discussed need for "rapid de-escalation" in Libya -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 22:21 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday discussed turmoil in Libya and Syria, as well as reopening economies around the world amid the global coronavirus pandemic, a White House spokesman said.
"President Trump and President Erdogan discussed progress on reopening and boosting global economies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic," Spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. "President Trump reiterated concern over worsening foreign interference in Libya and the need for rapid de-escalation. President Trump and President Erdogan reaffirmed the urgent need for a political resolution to the conflict in Syria, as well as unimpeded humanitarian access throughout the country."
