Congress alleges breach of social distancing norm at BJP event

The Congress on Saturday targeted the ruling BJP for alleged violation of social distancing norms during an event where a group of Congress workers joined the saffron party. More than 200 Congress workers from Sanchi assembly constituency on Saturday joined the BJP at the party's state headquarters `Deendayal Parisar' here, said BJP media-cell in-charge Lokendra Parashar.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president V D Sharma and several other leaders were present during this event. MP Congress Chief Kamal Nath later took potshots at Chouhan on Twitter, saying that during a review of coronavirus situation on Friday "you were giving strict warning to the people on following the rules." Even the number of people that can attend weddings and funerals has been fixed and people are following these norms, the former chief minister said.

"But in the presence of your and other responsible BJP leaders, a crowded program is held amid the lockdown today in BJP office," Nath said. Sharing pictures of the event, Nath asked, "Are the rules of Modiji's lockdown only meant for the poor and the common man? These rules do not apply to the leaders of your party? Will its culprits be prosecuted like the common people?" The BJP, however, claimed that social distancing norms were followed at the event.

Those who joined the BJP were followers of former Minister and ex-Congress MLA Prabhuram Choudhary. Choudhary joined the BJP along with former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in March..