Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uddhav Thackeray seeks more time to resume domestic flight services in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he has sought more time from the Civil Aviation Ministry to resume domestic air travel in the state and added that he cannot ensure if lockdown will be over by May 31 as "multiplication of virus" is picking up.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-05-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 15:13 IST
Uddhav Thackeray seeks more time to resume domestic flight services in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressing a video conference on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he has sought more time from the Civil Aviation Ministry to resume domestic air travel in the state and added that he cannot ensure if lockdown will be over by May 31 as "multiplication of virus" is picking up. "We cannot say that lockdown will be over by May 31. We will have to see how we will go forward. The coming time is crucial as the multiplication of the virus is picking up. I want to assure the medical fraternity that we are with them in all ways," Thackeray said.

"Today morning, I spoke to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and requested him to give us some time to do preparations (to resume domestic air travel)," he said. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on Thursday said that a minimum and maximum fare for three months has been set for the domestic flight services, which resume from May 25.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister further asserted that the fight against COVID-19 is "going to be tougher" now but there is no need to panic as the state government is prepared with extra health facilities. Maharashtra has crossed the 47,000 mark for COVID-19 cases, of which the number of active patients is 33,786 and over 13,000 have recovered from the disease.

As monsoon is approaching, Thackeray said, "In the rainy season, related ailments will be there too. So, we need to take extra precautions." (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Air France must slash domestic traffic in exchange for state guarantees -minister

Air France will have to drastically reduce its domestic air traffic in exchange for state loan guarantees, French Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Sunday. Domestic routes were served by alternatives in the form of high-speed tra...

Bihar reports 12th COVID-19 death, total cases 2,477

A 48-year-old man has died of COVID-19 in Bihar, taking the coronavirus death toll in the state to 12, the state health department said on Sunday. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 2,477 with 87 people testing positive,...

Xi says China could have set GDP growth goal around 6% had there been no coronavirus

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Chinas annual economic growth target could have been set around 6 had the new coronavirus epidemic not happened, according to state media reports on Saturday. The Chinese government on Friday omitted a gros...

Bank of Maharashtra sanctions Rs 2,789 cr loans over 3 months to MSMEs, others

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Sunday said it has sanctioned loans worth Rs 2,789 crore to MSME, self-help group, agricultural and retail borrowers to help them meet their liquidity mismatches caused due to coronavirus crisis over the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020