Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump offers to mediate 'raging' India-China border dispute

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:37 IST
Trump offers to mediate 'raging' India-China border dispute
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had offered to mediate a standoff between India and China at the Himalayan border, where soldiers camped out in a high-altitude region have accused each other of trespassing over the disputed border.

"We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing, and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute," Trump said in a Twitter post. The standoff was triggered by India's construction of roads and airstrips in the region as it competes with China's spreading Belt and Road initiative, involving infrastructure development and investment in dozens of countries, Indian observers said on Tuesday.

Both were digging defenses and Chinese trucks have been moving equipment into the area, the officials said, raising concerns about an extended standoff. The Republican president in January offered to "help" in another Himalayan trouble spot, the disputed region of Kashmir that is at the center of a decades-long quarrel between India and Pakistan.

This was after a similar offer was rejected in 2019 by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said last July he never asked Trump to help mediate over Kashmir. Trump had told reporters at the time that Modi had asked him to be a mediator on Kashmir. He made the comment just before holding talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who welcomed the U.S. effort to intercede.

But the U.S. offer triggered a political storm in India, which has long bristled at any suggestion of third-party involvement in tackling Kashmir, a Muslim-majority region that it considers an integral part of the country.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Forty villagers killed in massacre in northeast Congo

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 27 Reuters - S uspected Islamist militants have killed at least 40 people in northeastern Congo, a rights group said on Wednesday, the latest in a wave of attacks against civilians in the mountainous ...

Boeing slashes 12,000 jobs as virus seizes travel industry

Boeing is cutting more than 12,000 jobs through layoffs and buyouts as the coronavirus pandemic seizes the travel industry, and more cuts are coming. One of the nations biggest manufacturers will lay off 6,770 US employees this week, and an...

69 fresh COVID-19 cases in U'khand, total 469

As many as 69 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 469A state health department bulletin said nearly all the new COVID-19 patients have travelled ...

Locusts reach Jhansi, other UP districts on alert

After attacking crops in Madhya Pradesh, a swarm of locusts reached Jhansi district on Wednesday, an Uttar Pradesh official said. Other districts in the region are also on alert. Locusts struck the district last week as well, but they au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020