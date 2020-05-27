Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal BJP prez Rajeev Bindal resigns amid health scam row

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 27-05-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 21:11 IST
Himachal BJP prez Rajeev Bindal resigns amid health scam row

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal resigned from his post on Wednesday within four-and-a-half months of his appointment, saying he was doing so to ensure a proper investigation into the case of alleged corruption by a Health Department official. In a resignation letter sent to BJP president J P Nadda, Bindal stated that he was tendering his resignation on high moral grounds as some people were dragging the party's name in the alleged corruption case.

Health Services Director Ajay Kumar Gupta was arrested on May 20 by the State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau after a 43-second audio recording went viral, in which he purportedly asks the other person for a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. Gupta was placed under suspension by the state government after his arrest, an official said.

Bindal, who became state BJP president on January 18 after resigning from the post of assembly Speaker, said he resigned so that the case might be thoroughly investigated without any pressure. The resignation has been accepted by the BJP president, the party said. Bindal said that BJP had nothing to do with the alleged corruption, adding that the state government had acted promptly and took action against the health official.

Without naming anyone, he said dragging the BJP's name in the case was "injustice to social service" done by the party during the coronavirus lockdown by distributing over five lakh food packets, 1.10 lakh ration kits and over 30 lakh face masks. Reacting to the resignation, the Congress said that BJP cannot get rid of the "sin of corruption" in the Health Department amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The state Congress demanded that the probe into the scam should be entrusted to a sitting high court judge as it had no faith in the probe being conducted by the vigilance bureau. PTI DJI HMB.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition says it downed Houthi drone launched toward Najran

The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen said its forces intercepted and downed a drone launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards the Saudi border city of Najran on Wednesday, state news agency SPA reported.The coalition said the...

New York governor meets with Trump to push for infrastructure investment

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo met President Donald Trump on Wednesday to press for investment in the nations roads, bridges and railways as U.S. states begin to reopen after the coronavirus outbreak left the economy in tatters. Cuomos visi...

EU pledges 40 billion euros for 'just transition' from fossil fuels

The European Commission has increased five-fold its proposed European Union fund to wean carbon-intensive regions off fossil fuels, with fresh cash from a new recovery fund to help Europes ailing economies rebound after the new coronavirus ...

Turkish soldier killed in Syria's Idlib after explosion along M4 highway - ministry

A Turkish soldier was killed in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib on Wednesday after an explosion along the M4 highway, Turkeys Defence Ministry said in a statement.Earlier, Turkeys private Demiroren news agency had reported that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020