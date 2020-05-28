Congress seeking benefits from challenges facing country, indulging in political slander: BJP

The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of "seeking benefit from challenges" the country is facing currently, and said the opposition party is indulging in "political slander" which is "unfortunate but expected". Senior BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani's hard-hitting counter attack on the Congress came after opposition party president Sonia Gandhi took a swipe at the Modi government, saying the entire country has heard the cries of pain of migrants except the Centre.

Gandhi also urged the Centre to unlock its coffers to help those affected by the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Reacting strongly to Gandhi's remarks, Irani said, "it is unfortunate that when the nation needs to stand united against the COVID-19 pandemic, certain political parties are seeking benefit from challenges the country faces". The Union minister, who had defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the last Lok Sabha polls, asserted that governments across states, including those ruled by the Congress, are "witness to and have benefitted" from the Rs 1.76 lakh crore 'PM Garib Kalyan Yojna'. The scheme has supported some of the weakest segments of our society, she added. "In this hour of crisis, the Centre and states, including district authorities, have converged their efforts. And for the Congress at this time to indulge in political slander is unfortunate but expected," Irani said. The Congress president in a video message, posted as part of her party's 'Speak Up India' campaign launched on Thursday, also demanded that the government should provide Rs 7,500 to each needy family for the next six months.