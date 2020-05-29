Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia's Mahathir ousted from party amid power struggle

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 29-05-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 11:54 IST
Malaysia's Mahathir ousted from party amid power struggle
Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad(File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been ousted from his ethnic Malay political party in the latest twist of a power struggle with his successor, but he has vowed to challenge the move. The 94-year-old Mahathir, along with his son and three other senior members, were expelled from the Bersatu party on Thursday.

The party has been split into two camps since intense political wrangling led Mahathir to resign the premiership in February and the king to appoint fellow party member Muhyiddin Yassin as his replacement despite Mahathir's objections. Mahathir's son Mukhriz Mahathir had since challenged Muhyiddin as party president in a vote that's been postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The unilateral action by Bersatu's president to sack us without a valid reason is due to his own fears in facing party elections as well as his unsafe position as the most unstable prime minister in the history of the country's administration," a joint statement by Mahathir and the four others read. Mahathir co-founded Bersatu with Muhyiddin in 2016, and the party joined an alliance that won a stunning victory in 2018 polls, leading to the first change of government since independence.

The ruling alliance collapsed after Muhyiddin pulled Bersatu out to work with the former government, which has been accused of massive corruption. Mahathir, a two-time prime minister, resigned in protest. Mahathir has said he still has the majority support of lawmakers and has called for a no-confidence vote against Muhyiddin. The vote has been delayed amid the pandemic but could be held at the next sitting of Parliament in July.

In their statement, Mahathir and the other expelled members said the move was illegal and they may take legal action to challenge their termination and ensure Bersatu isn't used as a vehicle for those crazy for power. Party letters sent to the five said their membership had ceased as they sat with the opposition bloc during a half-day Parliament sitting on May 18. But the letter was signed by a lower official who Mahathir's group and others said had no power to remove them.

"All eyes are on Mahathir's next move," said Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs. "Muyhiddin would be gravely mistaken if he thinks this will slow down Mahathir's relentless onslaught to not so much unseat him, but topple the present ruling coalition." Muhyiddin had earlier tried to reconcile with Mahathir but failed. The current government includes the party of ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is on trial on charges related to a massive financial scandal.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia passes supplementary budget to help absorb virus impact

Ethiopias parliament on Friday approved a supplementary budget worth 48.56 billion birrs 1.43 billion for the financial year ending July to help the economy weather the impact from the novel coronavirus.Authorities have put in place several...

INSIGHT-Black voters don't trust mail ballots. That's a problem for Democrats

Sharon Fason used to accompany her mother to their south Chicago polling place every Election Day as a little girl, watching as she joined their African-American neighbors in the hard-won right of casting a ballot.Now 47, Fason says she alw...

Soccer-FA Cup final to be held on August 1

The FA Cup final will be held on Aug. 1, the Football Association announced on Friday, after the Premier League said on Thursday that its season will restart on June 17. The quarter-finals of the FA Cup will be held over the weekend of June...

Functioning of Delhi HC, district courts restricted till June 14

The Delhi High Court Friday decided to restrict till June 14 its functioning as also of the district courts to urgent matters only in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Administrative and General Supervision Committee of the high co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020