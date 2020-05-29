Left Menu
Development News Edition

No call between Trump and India's Modi on China border tension - official source

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:59 IST
No call between Trump and India's Modi on China border tension - official source
Representative Image

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump about the south Asian nation's military standoff with China, a government source said on Friday, after Trump suggested Modi was upset about border tension.

The neighbors' troops have been facing off along the disputed border in the western Himalayas since early May after Chinese troops intruded into Indian territory, Indian military officials say. "They have a big conflict going with India and China. Two countries with 1.4 billion people. Two countries with very powerful militaries," Trump told reporters, according to a White House transcript.

"And India is not happy, and probably China is not happy. But I can tell you, I did speak to Prime Minister Modi. He's not - he's not in a good mood about what's going on with China," Trump added. The comments followed a Twitter post the previous day in which Trump said the United States had told India and China that it was ready to arbitrate their "raging border dispute", the first time he has thrown himself into India-China diplomacy.

But Indian officials expressed surprise at Trump's latest remarks. "There has been no recent contact between PM Modi and President Trump," a government source said. "The last conversation between them was on April 4, on the subject of hydroxychloroquine."

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity, citing diplomatic sensitivities. On Trump's offer to mediate between the two nuclear-armed nations, the source said, "Indian foreign ministry had also made it clear that we are directly in touch with the Chinese through established mechanisms and diplomatic contacts."

On Friday, China's foreign ministry said there was no need for a third party to mediate. Both countries lay claim to thousands of kilometers of territory in each other's possession along a vast stretch of the Himalayas. They went to war in 1962 and have not been able to settle the border since, prompting occasional flare-ups between border troops.

Military observers say one likely reason for the renewed border tension in the Ladakh sector is India's effort to build new airstrips and roads near the de-facto border to try to narrow the gap with China's superior infrastructure. During talks to resolve the crisis, the Chinese side has demanded that India stop all construction activity in the area, saying the whole area is disputed, one of the sources said.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Britain seeking new entrants to 5G market - PM's spokesman

Britain set out in January that it was seeking entrants into the market for 5G telecommunications and that London is speaking to allies about it such as the United States, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.We set o...

India's GDP growth slows to 3.1 pc in January-March 2020: Govt data.

Indias GDP growth slows to 3.1 pc in January-March 2020 Govt data....

Ethiopia passes supplementary budget to help absorb virus impact

Ethiopias parliament on Friday approved a supplementary budget worth 48.56 billion birrs 1.43 billion for the financial year ending July to help the economy weather the impact from the novel coronavirus.Authorities have put in place several...

INSIGHT-Black voters don't trust mail ballots. That's a problem for Democrats

Sharon Fason used to accompany her mother to their south Chicago polling place every Election Day as a little girl, watching as she joined their African-American neighbors in the hard-won right of casting a ballot.Now 47, Fason says she alw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020