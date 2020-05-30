Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh will be extended till June 15: CM

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-05-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 18:51 IST
Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh will be extended till June 15: CM
Image Source: Twitter handle @OfficeofSSC Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday that the lockdown in the state to contain coronavirus will be extended till June 15. He was speaking to students from ten districts through video-conference.

"Schools would reopen after June 13. But the final decision on this would be taken after some days because we are going to extend lockdown till June 15," he said. "(Because) We also have to deal with coronavirus," Chouhan said while telling the children about the precautions they need to take to protect themselves from the virus.

The chief minister informed that the government has transferred a total of Rs 145.92 crore into the accounts of 66.27 lakh students. The money is in lieu of mid-day meals for students which at present can not be served due to lockdown and closure of schools.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Viscera of migrant worker, found dead in Shramik Special in Jhansi, sent for forensic test: Police

Police on Saturday said the viscera of a 45-year-old migrant worker, found dead in a toilet of a Shramik Special train in Jhansi, has been preserved and sent for forensic examination. On information about migrant worker Mohan lal Sharmas de...

2,940 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 99 deaths

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,940 new coronavirus patients, taking the tally of cases in the state to 65,168. As many as 99 patients succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 2,197, the state health department said.1,084 patie...

Dementia gene doubles risk of COVID-19: Study

A recent large-scale study has found a high risk of severe COVID-19 infection among European ancestry participants, who carry two faulty copies of the APOE gene termed e4e4. Researchers at the University of Exeter Medical School and the Uni...

Trump says protesters would have met 'vicious dogs' if White House fence breached

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said demonstrators protesting the death of a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020