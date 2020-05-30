Left Menu
People will remember first year of 2nd Modi govt as ‘zero’: TMC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 19:53 IST
People will remember first year of 2nd Modi govt as ‘zero’: TMC
The senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader said in the last one year, there had been attempts to undermine the parliamentary democracy and murder the "federal structure of the country". Image Credit: ANI

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday termed the achievements of the second Narendra Modi government in its first year as "zero", claiming the country witnessed attempts to undermine parliamentary democracy and stifle opposition voices during this period. TMC Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O'Brien said the country's economy has "gone for a toss" and the federal structure has been "murdered". "The first figure that comes to mind while describing the achievements of the first year of the second Modi government is zero. The people of this country will remember the functioning of the first year of the second Modi government as zero", he said.

Modi and his cabinet members had taken oath on this day in 2019 for a second term in office. The senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader said in the last one year, there had been attempts to undermine the parliamentary democracy and murder the "federal structure of the country". "In the last year, there have been repeated attempts to undermine parliamentary democracy by the Union government. There have been attempts to stifle the opposition voices. During this period, the country's economy has been destroyed, the growth rate is at an all-time low, the rate of unemployment is highest in the country," he said.

Mocking the BJP government, O'Brien said it is good at "writing slogans, making advertisements and boasting about own self". "Full marks though to the Modi-Shah government for coining slogans and creating advertisements. Writing catchy slogans is easy, delivering tangible results on the ground is another matter," he added.

