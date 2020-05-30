Gadkari launches e-course on 'good governance'PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 20:20 IST
Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Saturday inaugurated a certificate e-course 'Understanding Good Governance'. The course, jointly organised by Public Policy Research Centre and Ram Bhau Mhalgi centre, will be packed into interactive sessions spanning over five days, a statement said.
In his remarks, Gadkari said the course will help students discover the "annals of good governance' from those who have been instrumental in executing the policies and implementing change. He added that one of the fundamental characteristics of good governance is an empowered and informed citizenry, and this initiative only emboldens the philosophy by providing a platform for healthy debate and discussion on the government's performance over the last six years.
Gadkari said the Narendra Modi government's second term has been a year of landmark decisions, bold initiatives and political grit. "The government helped India unshackle from historical wrongs and set on a progressive path," he said. Public Policy Research Centre director and BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the course has been designed by keeping in mind all the key features of governance that have well been identified by people and have had an identifiable impact on their lives.
