Andhra Pradesh minister slams TDP for intervening in SEC issue

Andhra Pradesh Municipal and Urban Development minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Sunday slammed Telegu Desam Party (TDP) for intervening in the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) issue. While addressing a press conference here, the Andhra Pradesh minister said, "Nimmaagadda Ramesh Kumar lost his post as SEC in accordance to the government's policy decision. He himself can approach the court. But why TDP intervened in that matter? I believe that TDP is only concerned about the person and not the system."

"We have faith in judiciary and the Advocate General Sriram Subrahmanyam is a learned person. Some people were misinterpreting the High Court's verdict. So, the AG during the press meet had asked them to stop such misinterpretations,' he added. "Public did not like TDP policies, which is why they rejected the party during elections. If we commit any mistake, people will reject us too. We are ready to face the people," the Minister said.

This statement from the Minister came hours after TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Raveendra Kumar had said that the interpretation made by Advocate General Sriram Subrahmanyam pertaining to High Court's order on the issue of Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) was "wrong" and opined that Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar can resume the office "immediately." (ANI)