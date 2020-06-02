Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump, Illinois governor spar during call over get-tough talk

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 07:05 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 07:05 IST
Trump, Illinois governor spar during call over get-tough talk

A conversation during which President Donald Trump urged U.S. state governors to crack down on nationwide protests became testy on Monday when Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker accused Trump of making the situation worse. Trump, who last week tweeted “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” urged governors to get tough on disturbances following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody in Minneapolis. A white officer has been charged.

In a recording of the conference call heard by Reuters, Trump said: "You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate." Near the end of the nearly hour-long call, Pritzker, a Democrat, challenged the Republican president.

He called some of Trump's public statements inflammatory and unhelpful to governors and mayors trying, not always with success, to keep peaceful protests from boiling over into violence and looting. "The rhetoric that’s been coming out of the White House has been making it worse," Pritzker said on the call. "We’ve got to have national leadership in calling for calm."

"I don’t like your rhetoric much either," Trump replied, adding that Floyd's death was "horrible" and that he had spoken of it "with great compassion." White House representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the call.

Asked about it later, Pritzker said he decided to take Trump to task after other governors failed to "call it out." "And so I spoke out and felt that was my obligation," he said. "I don't want to dominate peaceful protesters who have legitimate grievances. I do want us to put down the situations of people destroying property or violent behavior."

Having sent 375 National Guard troops to help restore order in Chicago, Pritzker said he was activating another 250 to help local officials in other parts of the state.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Deepti Sharma 'extremely grateful' to be nominated for Arjuna Award

Indian womens cricketer Deepti Sharma on Monday said that she is extremely grateful to be nominated for the Arjuna award by the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI. The 24-year-old spinner also thanked her mentors and coaches for con...

Jess Kerr, Natalie Dodd receive New Zealand central contract, Rachel Priest misses out

Jess Kerr and Natalie Dodd have been offered the New Zealand central contract for the first time while Rachel Priest has been axed from the list. New Zealand Cricket NZC on Monday announced a 17-player list for the 2020-21 season. Bernadine...

Astronomers capture a pulsar 'Powering Up'

A Monash-University-led collaboration has, for the first time, observed the full 12-day process of material spiralling into a distant neutron star, triggering an X-Ray outburst thousands of times brighter than our Sun. The research, led by ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks make cautious gains as China worries slow recovery rally

Asian stocks eked out gains on Tuesday as investors focus on the prospects of a global coronavirus recovery won out over familiar worries about Sino-U.S. relations and the depth of economic damage. Hampering broader global risk appetite, ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020