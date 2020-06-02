Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York Governor Cuomo says police failed to do their job during protests

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:36 IST
New York Governor Cuomo says police failed to do their job during protests
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that New York City police failed in their duty to stop looting and other criminal activity during protests the previous night, and that the city's mayor had refused help from the National Guard. Cuomo, a Democrat, also chided U.S. President Donald Trump, a Republican, for his response to protests across the country, saying he was using his bully pulpit to focus on looters so that "he doesn't have to talk about the killing" of George Floyd.

The governor said the New York City Police Department should be deploying a larger contingent of its 38,000 officers to counter looting and vandalizing, with damage reported across much of the city of 8 million people overnight. Cuomo also told a briefing that Mayor Bill de Blasio was not grasping the enormity of the unrest triggered by the killing of Floyd, an unarmed black man who died last week after a white Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

"The NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night," said Cuomo, who has feuded with de Blasio in the past. "I believe the mayor underestimates the scope of the problem." Cuomo said he was "outraged" that looters went largely unchecked by the police. He said the NYPD, given its size and experience, should be able to handle the situation, but that 13,000 National Guard officers were on standby to help.

"It was rampant looting across the city last night that they did not stop and that was their job. That's what they did wrong." Cuomo said Trump was attempting to blur the lines between legitimate protests and those engaged in criminal activity.

"He wants to say they are all looters," Cuomo said. "That's his political spin on all of this."

TRENDING

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

Emissions Trading Scheme ready to cut NZ's greenhouse gas pollution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan CM directs officials to conduct university exams in July

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday directed officials to conduct the exams of universities, postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, in July. Chairing a review meeting of the higher education department, the chief minister aske...

HC imposes Rs 10,000 as costs on couple for not wearing masks during marriage

The Punjab and Haryana High court on Tuesday imposed Rs 10,000 as costs on a couple after learning that they did not wear masks during their marriage function. The Gurdaspur-based couple had approached the high court, seeking protection.Whi...

8 nurses working at pvt hospital in Delhi test positive for COVID-19

Eight nurses have tested positive for COVID-19 at a private hospital here, over a week after a nursing staff member of the facility died of the infection, officials said on Tuesday. The employee of Kalra Hospital had died of COVID-19 on May...

Activision delays release of Modern Warfare, Warzone

Activision announced that the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty Mobile have been delayed to unspecified dates. The company announced its decision on social media, noting that now is not the time for the launches in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020