Iran assails US for Floyd death, rights stance

Iran's supreme leader has assailed Washington in the wake of George Floyd's killing for its allegedly duplicitous policies when it comes to upholding human rights

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed that in America, “they kill people in an open crime, and they do not offer an apology while claiming (to support) human rights.” Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, added: “Apparently, the African American man who was killed there was not a human being.” Khamenei's remarks came in a speech on Wednesday marking the anniversary of the 1989 death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The televised speech came as the country cancelled an annual massive commemoration for Khomeini due to the coronavirus pandemic

Khamenei described Floyd's death, including how he repeatedly said “I can't breathe.” Khamenei added "this is nothing new. This is the American nature. This is what Americans have been doing to the whole world.” In Iran, which in November put down nationwide demonstrations by killing hundreds, arresting thousands and disrupting internet access, state television has repeatedly aired images of the US unrest.