Putin declines British invitation to take part in coronavirus summit - Kremlin

Putin declines British invitation to take part in coronavirus summit - KremlinReuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-06-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 15:37 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to take part in an online summit on a possible coronavirus vaccine being organized by the British government this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Putin received an invitation to take part in the summit from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week, the Kremlin had said.
Scheduled to take place on June 4, the Global Vaccine Summit 2020 is designed to mobilize resources needed to ensure the universal availability of the vaccine against the novel coronavirus.
