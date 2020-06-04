SKM contributes Rs 11 lakh to PM-CARES fund

SKM contributes Rs 11 lakh to PM-CARES fundPTI | Gangtok | Updated: 04-06-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 00:02 IST
The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has contributed a sum of Rs 11 lakh to the PM- CARES Fund set up in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The SKM is a constituent of the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The contribution was made on May 29, party president and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said on Wednesday. "The SKM congratulates you for the commendable action taken by the central government under your dynamic leadership in combating COVID-19 pandemic," Tamang said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
ALSO READ
Ajay Devgn congratulates Narendra Modi as Ayushman Bharat scheme crosses 1 crore beneficiaries benchmark
I would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come and visit Cyclone Amphan-affected areas: WB CM.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to undertake aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas on Friday: Official sources.
Cyclone Amphan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Rs 1,000 cr relief package for West Bengal
Cyclone Amphan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for West Bengal to undertake aerial survey