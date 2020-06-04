SKM contributes Rs 11 lakh to PM-CARES fund

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has contributed a sum of Rs 11 lakh to the PM- CARES Fund set up in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The SKM is a constituent of the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The contribution was made on May 29, party president and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said on Wednesday. "The SKM congratulates you for the commendable action taken by the central government under your dynamic leadership in combating COVID-19 pandemic," Tamang said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.