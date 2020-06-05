Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysian ex-PM Najib faces July verdict in first 1MDB-linked trial

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 05-06-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 11:36 IST
Malaysian ex-PM Najib faces July verdict in first 1MDB-linked trial
Najib Razak (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

A Malaysian court will deliver its verdict in a case against former prime minister Najib Razak on July 28, the first of several corruption trials he faces over a multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Najib, who was voted out of power in 2018, is facing dozens of criminal charges over allegations that about $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB, a state fund he co-founded in 2009.

In the first case against him, Najib has pleaded not guilty to seven charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering, and abuse of power over accusations that he had illegally received transfers of 42 million ringgit ($9.84 million) from former 1MDB unit SRC international. Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali on Friday set July 28 to issue his verdict, as prosecutors and defense lawyers delivered their closing arguments after a 14-month long trial.

If convicted, Najib, 66, faces hefty fines and jail terms of up to 15 to 20 years on each charge. Defense lawyers say Najib was misled by Malaysian financier Jho Low and other 1MDB officials into believing that the SRC funds banked into his accounts in 2014 were donated by the Saudi royal family, rather than misappropriated from 1MDB as prosecutors have alleged.

Low faces charges in Malaysia and the United States over his alleged central role in the case. He has denied wrongdoing and his whereabouts are unknown. ($1 = 4.2670 ringgit)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

Videos

Latest News

Video shows cops violating social distancing norms in UP; SHO suspended

A video has surfaced showing policemen in Ambedkar Nagar district allegedly violating social distancing norms by following an inspector in a cavalcade of vehicles as part of his farewell procession, prompting the superintendent of police to...

CGI's unique solution for students wish to study in Canada this fall

Mohali Punjab India, June 5 ANINewsVoir The international education landscape has dramatically changed in the past few months because of the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. International students planning to start their stud...

SC asks pvt hospitals if they are ready to charge Covid-19 patients at Ayushman Bharat rate

The Supreme Court Friday asked private hospitals whether they are ready to provide treatment to COVID-19 infected patients at the charges prescribed under the governments Ayushman Bharat SchemeThe Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya ...

Investors shed safe-haven German Bunds as ECB fortifies the euro zone

Safe-haven German government bonds sold off for a second day on Friday, with yields reaching their highest levels in months, after the European Central Banks support for the euro helped boost sentiment towards the euro zone.Southern Europea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020