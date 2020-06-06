Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Stand up to Trump!' Canadian protesters shout to Trudeau during anti-racism rally

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2020 02:49 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 02:37 IST
'Stand up to Trump!' Canadian protesters shout to Trudeau during anti-racism rally
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Canadian protesters chanted "Stand up to Trump!" to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he joined the thousands who gathered in front of Parliament in Ottawa for an anti-racism rally on Friday.

Trudeau, wearing a black mask and surrounded by bodyguards, made a surprise appearance at the "No justice = No peace" rally shortly after it began. Trudeau three times took a knee alongside other protesters, a gesture used to protest against police brutality and the treatment of African-Americans by police. Afterward, several people thanked Trudeau for kneeling.

On Monday, police tear-gassed peaceful protesters outside the White House to make way for Trump to have his picture taken holding a Bible while standing in front of a church. A day later, a reporter asked Trudeau to comment on that and on Trump's idea of using soldiers against protesters. The Liberal prime minister paused for more than 20 seconds before answering that Canadians were watching the United States with "horror and consternation."

Earlier during his daily press conference, Trudeau acknowledged "the systemic discrimination that has existed for far too long in our country." "I look forward to continuing to see thousands of Canadians protesting peacefully right across the country," he said.

Trudeau did not speak at the rally, but listened to the speeches, after which the protesters began a march to the U.S. Embassy and the prime minister returned to his office. Hundreds joined a protest earlier in downtown Toronto, Canada's biggest city, and similar rallies were being held in other Canadian cities. The killing last week of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis sparked protests throughout the United States and across the globe.

"What needs to happen is long-term change," said Sisi Akhigbe, 24, who raised more than C$9,000 online to provide drinks and snacks for the protesters in Ottawa. "We've been treated unfairly and we're tired."

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Dawood Ibrahim, his wife undergoing treatment in Karachi after testing positive for Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Trump orders big U.S. troop cut in Germany, official says

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the military to remove nearly 9,500 troops from Germany, a senior U.S. official said on Friday, a move likely to raise concerns in Europe about the U.S. commitment to the continent. The move would red...

U.S. oil for Belarus reaches Europe as country seeks to stand up to Russia

A tanker carrying the first shipment of U.S. crude oil destined for Belarus reached the port of Klaipeda in Lithuania late on Friday. Belarus is looking to reduce its near complete energy dependence on its close ally Russia, after a row wit...

Andhra Chief Whip Srikanth challenges TDP chief for open debate

Andhra Pradesh Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy challenged Telugu Desam Party TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for open debate at Kuppam, the constituency of the opposition leader. Chandrababu and TDP leaders are calling one year rule of YS ...

'Stand up to Trump!' Canadian protesters shout to Trudeau during anti-racism rally

Canadian protesters chanted Stand up to Trump to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he joined the thousands who gathered in front of Parliament in Ottawa for an anti-racism rally on Friday.Trudeau, wearing a black mask and surrounded by bod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020