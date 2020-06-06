Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal BJP chief says Mamata govt fudging COVID-19 figures, demands white paper

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-06-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 23:58 IST
Bengal BJP chief says Mamata govt fudging COVID-19 figures, demands white paper
Ghosh told reporters that the delay in test results was fuelling suspicion of community transmission of the virus and many persons were dying even before getting the test results. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Saturday demanded that the Mamata Banerjee government publish a "white paper" on the COVID-19 situation in the state, accusing the dispensation of fudging figures and deliberately delaying test results. Ghosh told reporters that the delay in test results was fuelling suspicion of community transmission of the virus and many persons were dying even before getting the test results.

"Every day they are issuing misleading figures to hide the real situation," he alleged. "There are discrepancies in the official number of tests and results as the results are higher than a total number of tests. They think no one will crosscheck and they will carry on with their falsehood. But at whose expense, at the expense of the common man." He said the government is not involving the Indian Council of Medical Research in the testing process and vested everything on the health department "so that the real truth doesn't come out." "In these circumstances, we demand the state government come out with a white paper on the total number of active COVID-19 cases, the total number of deaths caused by the virus, the total number of tests done every day, the time taken to get the results for tests - everything. If the real figures come out, we will know about the actual situation," the MP said.

Ghosh also accused Banerjee of giving conflicting figures about the total affected people in Cyclone Amphan. "Initially she said 3 lakh people were affected by the cyclone. She revised that to 5 lakh within a few days. Now she is saying the devastation affected lives of not more than 8 lakh people. This means she is raising the figure to get more central help. Why should the Centre trust her," he asked.

The BJP leader also asked what is happening to the foodgrains quota for 450 fair price ration shops, which were shut down after corruption charges were proved against these dealers. "Are the foodgrains quota for these shops being siphoned off," he asked.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Policeman kills self in Assam

A 55-year-old havildar of Assam Police allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his 9mm service carbine at Baruncherra border outpost in Hailakandi district, an official said on Saturday. Suren Rabha was found lying in a pool of...

Bengals pledge $250K for community initiatives

The Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday pledged 250,000 toward community initiatives selected by players, coaches and staff members. The announcement comes in the wake of nationwide protests over last months death of George Floyd while in police...

Indigenous chief says Canadian police beat him over expired licence plate

An indigenous chief alleged on Saturday that Canadian police beat him in March after an incident involving an expired licence plate on his truck.Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP, however, say officers used reasonable force after Chief All...

COVID-19: Four metros account for half of all cases; Nationwide tally nears 2.4 lakh

Indias top four metropolitian clusters -- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai -- account for nearly half of the nationwide COVID-19 tally, which saw a a record surge of almost 10,000 on Saturday. These four have a similar share in the death ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020