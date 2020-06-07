Delhi govt and private hospitals to be reserved only for patients from national capital: Kejriwal

Delhi govt and private hospitals to be reserved only for patients from national capital: KejriwalPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 12:58 IST
Delhi's borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will open from Monday but hospitals, except those run by the Centre, here will only treat patients from the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday. While malls, restaurants, and religious places will open in the city in accordance with the Centre's guidelines, hotels and banquets will remain closed as the Delhi government might need to convert them into hospitals in the coming time, he said.
"Over 90 percent of people want Delhi hospitals to treat patients from the national capital during the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, it has been decided that government and private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from the national capital," Kejriwal said at an online press conference. He said if people from other cities come to Delhi for specific surgeries, they will be provided treatment at private hospitals.
"Delhi's health infrastructure is needed to tackle the coronavirus crisis at the moment," the chief minister said. "The borders of Delhi with UP and Haryana will open from tomorrow. Malls, restaurants, and religious places will open too following the central government's guidelines, hotels and banquets will remain closed as we might need them to convert them into hospitals in the coming time," he added.
The central government has allowed the reopening of shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services along with the places of religious worship to people from June 8, however, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Haryana
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
Around 3,500 COVID-19 cases were reported since fourth-phase of lockdown began: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
13,418 COVID-19 cases reported so far, out of these 6,540 have recovered: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
COVID-19: Even after lockdown relaxations, situation still under control in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal.
3,314 COVID-19 patients are getting treatment at their house, 2,000 admitted at hospitals: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Trying to ensure that deaths don't happen due to COVID-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.