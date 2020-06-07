Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt and private hospitals to be reserved only for patients from national capital: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 12:58 IST
Delhi govt and private hospitals to be reserved only for patients from national capital: Kejriwal
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will open from Monday but hospitals, except those run by the Centre, here will only treat patients from the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday. While malls, restaurants, and religious places will open in the city in accordance with the Centre's guidelines, hotels and banquets will remain closed as the Delhi government might need to convert them into hospitals in the coming time, he said.

"Over 90 percent of people want Delhi hospitals to treat patients from the national capital during the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, it has been decided that government and private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from the national capital," Kejriwal said at an online press conference. He said if people from other cities come to Delhi for specific surgeries, they will be provided treatment at private hospitals.

"Delhi's health infrastructure is needed to tackle the coronavirus crisis at the moment," the chief minister said. "The borders of Delhi with UP and Haryana will open from tomorrow. Malls, restaurants, and religious places will open too following the central government's guidelines, hotels and banquets will remain closed as we might need them to convert them into hospitals in the coming time," he added.

The central government has allowed the reopening of shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services along with the places of religious worship to people from June 8, however, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Grower urges cricketing world to embrace spirit of cooperation like West Indies

Its time that old power struggles are set aside and the cricketing world embraces the spirit of cooperation like the West Indies, says former England skipper David Gower. The West Indies have agreed to tour England for a three-Test series...

INS Jalashwa brings back nearly 700 stranded Indians from Male

Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa on Sunday safely docked at the harbour in Tuticorin on Tuesday bringing back 700 stranded Indian nationals from Male. With this voyage, INS Jalashwa alone has so far repatriated around 2,700 Indians from the Maldiv...

Man 'kills' father to secure PSU job on compassionate grounds in Telangana: Police

To secure a job on compassionate grounds, a man allegedly killed his 55-year old father, a PSU worker, with his mother and younger brother being part of the plot and sought to project it as a death due to heart attack in a village in Telang...

Nityanand Rai tears into RJD for observing 'Garib Adhikar Diwas', says party has done nothing for poor

By Amit Kumar Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Sunday hit out at Rashtriya Janta Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for observing Garib Adhikar Diwas and said that the BJP virtual rally is not a political rally but a rally which has been organise...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020