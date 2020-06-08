Left Menu
Bengal BJP leader claims he was thrashed by TMC activists

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:49 IST
Senior BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta was on Monday thrashed by alleged TMC workers in Lake Town area of North 24 Parganas, police sources said. Dutta, the secretary of the state BJP unit, had switched over to the saffron camp from the TMC in October last year. However, he has not resigned from the post of MLA, which he had secured on a TMC ticket.

According to the sources, Dutta had visited Lake Town to meet a party worker who recently recovered from COVID-19. "While returning from Lake Town, a few TMC activists hurled abuses at me and thrashed me. When my security officer (PSO) tried to stop them, he, too, was beaten up. They even ransacked my car and broke the window panes," Dutta said, adding that he has filed a police complaint in the matter.

The TMC leadership, however, denied any involvement in the incident. A senior police officer said the matter was being investigated.

