EC official tests COVID-19 positive

An assistant section officer in the Election Commission has tested COVID-19 positive, a poll panel spokesperson said on Monday

This is perhaps the first case of an official testing positive for COVID-19 in the poll panel. The official tested positive on June 5 and last attended office on June 1

"He is undergoing quarantine as advised by health authorities. Necessary precautions including 48 hours sealing of concerned office room and sanitisation and other measures have been taken," the spokesperson said. He sits on the second floor of Nirvachan Sadan and is attached with the electronic voting machine (EVM) division of the poll panel, an official said.