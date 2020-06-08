Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exempt Malkajgiri constituency from residential, commercial property tax FY 2020-21: Telangana MP to GHMC

Congress MP Revanth Reddy on Monday wrote a letter to the Greater Hyderabad and Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner, requesting him to exempt Malkajgiri constituency from the residential and commercial property tax for the year 2020-21.

ANI | Rangareddy (Telangana) | Updated: 08-06-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 22:35 IST
Exempt Malkajgiri constituency from residential, commercial property tax FY 2020-21: Telangana MP to GHMC
Congress MP Revanth Reddy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP Revanth Reddy on Monday wrote a letter to the Greater Hyderabad and Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner, requesting him to exempt Malkajgiri constituency from the residential and commercial property tax for the year 2020-21. In the letter, the MP stressed amid the corona pandemic and lockdown period, the small businesses are struggling with slowing domestic demand over the past few months. The collapse of economical activities due to COVID-19 pandemic has raised "existential questions".

"I am representing to you on behalf of small business owners, private schools, colleges, vegetable, fruit, Kirana, construction, building material, and hardware and sanitary. As well as all other small business owners and families whose livelihoods depend on the rent from their properties," Reddy said. The MP said all these people are suffering from the past few months as they are paying the rents to the buildings and shops without income during the lockdown.

"It is their need now for the GHMC to be proactive in implementing relief measures and come up with a tax-exemption assistance package to help ride the crisis. In view of the above, I, therefore, request you to kindly help the people of Malkajgiri Parliament Constituency for residential and commercial property tax exemption for the year 2020-2021," the letter read. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Telangana CMO sanitised after PA of senior IAS officer tests COVID-19 positive

The personal assistant PA of a senior IAS officer working in Telangana CMO has tested positive for COVID-19, according to sources. The sources added that the PA had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 6, following which the health authorit...

Voices from the streets; why protesters are marching the world over

Protesters around the world have taken to the streets in response to events in the United States, where the death in police custody of black man George Floyd has sparked a wave of anti-racism demonstrations. Reuters interviewed five people ...

Sudan calls for renewed talks on Blue Nile dam

Sudan has called for the resumption of talks with Egypt and Ethiopia on the giant Blue Nile hydropower dam after the failure of a U.S-led mediation effort earlier this year. The three countries have been at odds over the filling and operati...

Crews dismantling Indianapolis Confederate soldiers monument

Workers in Indianapolis on Monday started dismantling a monument that is dedicated to Confederate soldiers who died at a Union prison camp in the city. Mayor Joe Hogsett announced last week that the monument would be removed from Garfield P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020