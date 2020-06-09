Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysian prosecutors drop second high-profile graft case

PTI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 13:55 IST
Malaysian prosecutors drop second high-profile graft case
Representative image Photo by CEphoto, Uwe Aranas

Malaysian prosecutors on Tuesday dropped 46 corruption charges against a former state leader, the second high-profile graft case to be dismissed since a new government took over in March. Musa Aman, ex-chief minister of Sabah state on Borneo island, was among several senior politicians from the United Malays National Organization charged with corruption after the party's shocking defeat in 2018 elections. Still, the party became part of a new alliance government that took over in March amid political maneuvering.

Musa, who insists the charges against him were politically motivated, said justice had prevailed. He said he was grateful to have been vindicated of the 30 corruption charges and 16 money laundering charges relating to timber concessions in Sabah. "What has happened to me and my family, even if it was the result of political differences, I take it as a test from God," he said in a statement.

His acquittal came less than a month after prosecutors dropped money laundering charges against "The Wolf of Wall Street" film producer Riza Aziz in a settlement that critics have slammed as a "sweetheart" deal for him. Riza is the stepson of former UMNO leader and ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak, who faces multiple corruption charges along with his wife.

The ruling alliance that ousted Najib collapsed in late February, with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad resigning in protest over his party's forming of a Malay-centric government with several other parties. The king subsequently appointed fellow party leader Muhyiddin Yassin as the new prime minister despite Mahathir's insistence that he has the support of a majority of lawmakers. Mahathir, 94, has called for a no-confidence vote against Muhyiddin that has been delayed by the coronavirus, and could be held at the next sitting of Parliament in July.

Amer Hamzah Arshad, a lawyer for Musa, said prosecutors' move to drop the charges comes after the defense filed a suit in February to strike out the charges, which were "political persecution" against Musa. He said Musa had been cleared of the allegations by corruption agencies in Malaysia and Hong Kong in 2012, with investigations showing that the funds were political donations. Musa was accused of receiving $50.1 million as a bribe to approve logging concessions for 16 companies, as well as receiving and using proceeds from illegal activities.

Prosecutors didn't give any reasons for their move, and couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Founding family and CEO take full control of Britain's Iceland Foods

The founding family of Britains Iceland Foods and its chief executive have taken full ownership of the frozen food specialist which has seen a two decade-high market share during the coronavirus crisis. Malcolm Walker, who founded the super...

BJP's Kirit Somaiya writes to Maharashtra CM over missing bodies of COVID-19 patients from govt hospitals

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Health Minister Rajesh Tope regarding the issue of missing bodies of COVID-19 patients from governme...

Matthew Wade hesistant to engage in verbal duels with Virat Kohli

Australias Matthew Wade has said that he might not engage with India skipper Virat Kohli in verbal dues when both sides take on each other later this year. India and Australia are slated to play a four-match Test series later this year, beg...

Couple in Singapore convicted for abusing Indian maid

A local court in Singapore has convicted a couple for physically abusing their Indian maid, causing injuries and scars on her body, for nearly two months she worked for them before running away fearing for her life. Amandeep Kaur, 30, was e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020