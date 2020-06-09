Modi, Narayanasamy greet Bedi on her birthday

(EDS: UPGRADING WITH MODI'S GREETINGS MESSAGE) Puducherry, May 9 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday greeted Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on the occasion of her 71st birthday. In his greetings, Modi said, "Endless best wishes to you, Bedi." He said a birthday is a special occasion to reiterate the commitment to human, social and national values.

"The way you have integrated these values in your entire style of work and made efforts to fulfil the expectations of the common people is inspirational to everyone," he said. Modi further said," As a Lieutenant Governor, the efficiency and sense of duty with which you have discharged your constitutional obligations will lead the state to greater heights." He said he was confident of Bedi continuing to serve society, the state and the nation with the same dedication.

"I pray to the Almighty to grant you a long healthy life and always keep you energetic in the service of the nation," he added. Narayanasamy, who has been at loggerheads with Bedi on various administrative and fiscal matters, greeted Bedi.

"I have sent a message of greetings to Bedi," he said. The two have been levelling charges against each other since Bedi assumed the gubernatorial post.

He told reporters that he was greeting the former IPS officer on behalf of the territorial government and the people. On her part, Bedi had greeted Narayanasamy on his 73rd birthday on May 30.