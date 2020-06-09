Left Menu
BJP, Cong to contest for Manipur's lone Rajya Sabha seat

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:10 IST
Manipur is set to witness a straight fight between BJP and the Congress for its lone Rajya Sabha seat, election for which is slated to be held on June 19. The poll was origially slated for March 26 and the candidates of the two parties had fielded their nominations on March 13. The election was postponed following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

No other parties have fielded their candidates during the period slated for nomination for the June 19 poll which ended on Tuesday, Election Commission sources said. BJP has fielded Leisemba Sanajaoba, the titualar king of Manipur who will contest Congress' T Mangi Babu, the sources said.

The Naga People's Front (NPF) candidate H Kashung had withdrawn his paper on March 18. The seat is held by K Bhabananda of BJP, whose tenure in Rajya Sabha ended in April.

