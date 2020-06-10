Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republican senators push FCC to act on Trump social media order

Four Republican senators on Tuesday urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to review whether to revise liability protections for internet companies after U.S. President Donald Trump urged action.Trump said last month he wants to "remove or change" a provision of a law that shields social media companies from liability for content posted by their users and directed a U.S. Commerce Department agency to petition the FCC to take action within 60 days.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2020 01:40 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 01:22 IST
Republican senators push FCC to act on Trump social media order
Image Credit: Freepik

Four Republican senators on Tuesday urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to review whether to revise liability protections for internet companies after U.S. President Donald Trump urged action.

Trump said last month he wants to "remove or change" a provision of a law that shields social media companies from liability for content posted by their users and directed a U.S. Commerce Department agency to petition the FCC to take action within 60 days. U.S. Senators Marco Rubio, Kelly Loeffler, Kevin Cramer, and Josh Hawley asked the FCC to review Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and "clearly define the criteria for which companies can receive protection under the statute."

"Social media companies have become involved in a range of editorial and promotional activities; like publishers, they monetize, edit, and otherwise editorialize user content. It is time to take a fresh look at Section 230 and to interpret the vague standard of 'good faith' with specific guidelines and direction," the senators wrote. Trump signed an executive order that seeks to curtail their legal protections after Twitter added a notice that one of his tweets violated its rules for "glorifying violence," shortly after it slapped a fact-check label on another of his tweets against voting by mail. It was the first time Twitter had challenged his posts.

Last week, an advocacy group backed by the tech industry filed suit asking a judge to block the executive order. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who in 2018 said he did not see a role for the agency to regulate websites like Facebook, Alphabet's Google and Twitter, declined to comment on potential actions in response to Trump's executive order. He told reporters on Tuesday it would not be appropriate to "prejudge a petition that I haven't seen."

The White House declined to comment. FCC Commissioner Mike O'Rielly said on Tuesday the order poses a lot "of very complex issues."

O'Rielly said earlier "as a conservative, I'm troubled voices are stifled by liberal tech leaders. At same time, I'm extremely dedicated to the First Amendment which governs much here."

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Russian chefs in naked lockdown protest after virus strip them of income

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Russian chefs in naked lockdown protest after virus strip them of incomeRussian restaurant owners stripped of their income by the coronavirus lockdown are campaigning for their businesses to...

EU calls on conflict parties in Libya to withdraw foreign forces

The European Unions top diplomat has urged all conflict parties in Libya to immediately stop all military operations and engage constructively in peace negotiations.As Turkish drones helped drive eastern Libyan forces back from Tripoli this...

Prince Philip, patriarch of the British royals, quietly turns 99

Prince Philip, the husband of Britains Queen Elizabeth for more than seven decades, celebrates his 99th birthday on Wednesday, although there will be little public fanfare to mark the occasion.Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will spend the d...

Entertainment News Roundup: New museum to honor late Swedish DJ Avicii; ABBA's Bjorn speaks out in support of Black Lives Matter and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.New museum to honor late Swedish DJ Avicii in SwedenA museum in memory of the late electronic dance DJ Avicii will open in his birthplace Stockholm as part of a new digital culture...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020