Bid to poach MLAs, destabilise Rajasthan govt: Cong

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan government’s chief whip Mahesh Joshi said attempts are being made to destabilise the state government.Alleging a bid to poach the party MLAs and the independent legislators backing the government, he forwarded a written complaint to the DG, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:06 IST
The Congress on Wednesday charged the BJP with attempts to destabilise the Rajasthan government even as party MLAs were taken to a luxury resort in Jaipur for a meeting called by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The development has taken place ahead of the June 19 elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in the state. Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, who arrived in Jaipur to attend the meeting of the Congress MLAs and Independent legislators, said repeated assassination of public mandate has become the BJP's character. "The BJP's conspiracy in Rajasthan will not succeed. The people of Rajasthan are brave and fearless. Our MLAs are not going to fall into any temptation and ridicule," he said. Stressing that the party has an absolute majority, he said no one can “defeat the public mandate or democracy”. On the other hand, state BJP president Satish Poonia said the Congress in Rajasthan is "feeling insecure".

"Their own house is not in order. They do not trust their MLAs," Poonia said. Earlier in the day, Rajasthan government’s chief whip Mahesh Joshi said attempts are being made to destabilise the state government.

Alleging a bid to poach the party MLAs and the independent legislators backing the government, he forwarded a written complaint to the DG, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). He sought action against “identified” elements for the corrupt conduct and attempts for destabilising the government.

“It has come to my knowledge that like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, attempts are being made to destabilise the government in Rajasthan,” he said in the complaint. However, he did not specify who is making the attempts.

ACB DG Alok Tripathi said action will be taken on the complaint. “We have received the complaint and it will be probed. Suitable action will be taken,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the MLAs, who were earlier summoned by the chief minister at his residence for a discussion ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in the state, were taken to a luxury resort in buses on the Delhi highway. Gehlot also reached the resort to hold discussions.

The Congress has nominated K C Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi for the elections while the BJP fielded Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat. In the assembly of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs, including six those who defected to the party from the BSP last year. The party enjoys the support of 12 of the 13 Independent MLAs in the state.

