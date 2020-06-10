Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari pushes for land acquisition for 'Chambal Expressway'

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said if the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is able to acquire land for the ambitious project Chambal Expressway in three months, the Centre would quickly start work on it.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:16 IST
Gadkari pushes for land acquisition for 'Chambal Expressway'

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said if the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is able to acquire land for the ambitious project Chambal Expressway in three months, the Centre would quickly start work on it. His announcement came at a time when his party is gearing up for bypolls on 24 assembly seats, most of which are located in the impoverished ChambalGwalior region of the state, where the BJP came to power in March.

Twenty-two Congress rebel MLAs, mainly loyalists of former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, had resigned in March, resulting in collapse of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government. After becoming chief minister (in March) Shivraj Singh Chouhanji spoke to me about the proposed expressway in Chambal. Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar ji often tells me that the project would open new vistas for development in the region," Gadkari said.

The Union Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister was addressing the BJP's `Jan Samvad virtual rally' here from Nagpur. Shivrajji accomplish the work of land acquisition.

If you do the work of acquiring 80 per cent government land in three months, I assure you, I will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of the project," the senior BJP leader added. It (the project) should not just be a highway. On both sides, industrial units and food clusters should come up.

We will open industries along the highway," said Gadkari, who is also the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister. He said the expressway would generate employment for a huge number of people in the Chambal region whose ravines were once infamous for sheltering dacoits.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Two brothers killed in MP; four arrested

Two brothers were hacked to death by a group of four persons over an old enmity here in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. Roshan Thakur 35 and his brother Bhura 32 were attacked with axes and canes by the group in the Durga Nagar lo...

Libya's GNA and LNA engage in UN-supported 5+5 joint military commission talks - tweet

The United Nations support mission in Libya said in a tweet on Wednesday that both Libyas Government of National Accord GNA and the Libyan National Army LNA are engaged in the third round of 55 joint military commission talks.The mission co...

Asiatic lions roar louder, it's conservation success: Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said it was conservation success after the Gujarat government announced that the population of Asiatic lions has gone up by 29 per cent in the Gir forests. Asiatic Lion roars louder....

German FM warns Israel against West Bank annexation plans

Germanys foreign minister on Wednesday warned Israel that its plan to begin annexing parts of the West Bank would violate international law, but he declined to say how Germany or Europe would respond. The visit to Jerusalem Heiko Maas firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020