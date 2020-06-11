TRS govt 'officially triggered community transmission' in Telangana: BJP

The Telangana State BJP unit on Thursday attacked the TRS government in the state for "officially triggered community transmission" by its own acts of omission and deviation from COVID-19 pandemic management protocols set by Central Government and ICMR. "Junior Doctors of Gandhi Hospital have openly stated that over 500 'COVID-19 positive' patients have been discharged prematurely without COVID-19 tests into the general population two days back. Changed ICMR guidelines have nothing do with this brazen and dangerous act by the state health administration, which can trigger a massive community transmission in the GHMC area and in the entire state," BJP said in a release.

"BJP strongly believes Chief Minister KC Rao in his inexplicable urge and pointless desire to paint a rosy picture in Telangana State, is doing the unthinkable. His administration is totally mismanaging COVID-19 situation in the state, which can lead to dangerous outcomes to public health in the state and risk millions of lives," it added. BJP posed 5 pointed questions to CM KC Rao and Health Minister Etela Rajender. The questions are:

-Why is the state government restricting the COVID-19 testing & COVID-19 case management only to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad? -How will those infected in districts and villages manage COVID-19 infection?

-When there are over 100 hospitals in the state, why is the entire burden of COVID-19 in the state being routed to Gandhi Hospital? -Who is responsible for the death of journalist Manoj, who did not receive proper treatment in time at Gandhi Hospital?

-Should CM KC Rao not take responsibility for all COVID-19 deaths in the state, for denying public health infrastructure access to common people and also those who can afford to pay? "Despite High Court orders to increase tests, testing centers and treatment facilities, the state government is unmoved. In fact, the TRS government is in open violation and contempt of the orders passed by Telangana High Court orders on COVID-19 recently," the BJP said. (ANI)