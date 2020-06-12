COVID-19: BJP leader seeks serological testing in Goa
The son of former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday said such a testing will help in knowing the real picture about the coronavirus situation in Goa, which has recorded more than 400 cases so far. Utpal Parrikar tweeted, Per ICMR 15-30 per cent people in various zones have developed antibodies and recovered.PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-06-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 09:32 IST
BJP leader Utpal Parrikar has demanded serological testing of people in Goa to remove "mass hysteria" prevailing in the state about COVID-19. The son of former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday said such a testing will help in knowing the real picture about the coronavirus situation in Goa, which has recorded more than 400 cases so far.
Utpal Parrikar tweeted, Per ICMR 15-30 per cent people in various zones have developed antibodies and recovered. So the case of fatality is low. "We need serological testing in Goa to understand real picture and remove this mass hysteria prevalent in Goa due to ever-fleeting state SOPs and arbitrary decisions by local bodies.
The state, which was declared a green zone on May 3, has seen a spike in the coronavirus cases. Serology (antibody) tests are largely used for surveillance among the community. They can be used on persons who have already been tested positive for the virus or even those who are asymptomatic, and can reveal insights on immunity against the coronavirus.
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa
- Utpal Parrikar
- BJP
- Manohar Parrikar
- ICMR
ALSO READ
The 36th National Games, scheduled in October-November in Goa, postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, says IOA President Narinder Batra.
Maha man tests positive for COVID-19 in Goa; tally at 69
Not possible to host National Games 2020 in October in Goa due to COVID-19: CM Sawant
India using public digital infra to achieve economic goals at home, connect globally: Jawed Ashraf
15 more days needed, Goa CM endorses lockdown 5.0