Congress to approach Election Commission over Rajya Sabha elections

A delegation of Congress leaders will approach the Election Commission of India on Friday in connection with the Rajya Sabha elections which are scheduled to be held next week.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 16:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A delegation of Congress leaders will approach the Election Commission of India on Friday in connection with the Rajya Sabha elections which are scheduled to be held next week. This comes after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the BJP for "indulging in horse-trading".

He said that the Rajya Sabha elections could have been conducted two months back, however, they were postponed for "no reason because BJP's horse-trading was not complete". Congress Chief Whip in the state Assembly Mahesh Joshi has written to the Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) alleging that attempts are being made to destabilise the State Government by luring away his party's MLAs and independent MLAs who support the Government.

Ahead of the polls, three Congress MLAs have resigned from Gujarat Assembly. Later, Congress shifted its MLAs to resorts.

The elections to fill the pending 18 Rajya Sabha seats from seven states will be held on June 19. Earlier, the elections were scheduled to be held on March 26. But, they were deferred in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

The elections will be held on four seats in Andhra Pradesh, four seats in Gujarat, two seats in Jharkhand, three seats each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and one seat each in Meghalaya and Manipur. (ANI)

