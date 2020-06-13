Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon hospitalised
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon was on Saturday admitted to a hospital here and his condition was stated to be stable. He may be discharged from hospital on Sunday.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 23:33 IST
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon was on Saturday admitted to a hospital here and his condition was stated to be stable. Tandon, 85, had fever and complications related to urology. All necessary tests have been performed and he has been admitted in the ICU at the Medanta hospital, the sources said.
According to the director of the Medanta Hospital, Rakesh Kapoor, his condition is stable and there is no need to worry. He may be discharged from hospital on Sunday. According to BJP sources, Tandon is presently in Lucknow which is also his home district.
He had also represented Lucknow Parliamentary seat in Lok Sabha and had also been a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lalji Tandon
- Madhya Pradesh
- Lucknow
- Rakesh Kapoor
- Uttar Pradesh
- Lok Sabha
- BJP
ALSO READ
Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh will be extended till June 15: CM
Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh is going be extended till June 15, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Congress sends appreciation letter to Octogenarian porter for his exemplary work in Lucknow
Out of 1626 samples 62 test positive for COVID-19 : KGMU, Lucknow
246 new COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh