2 MLAs among 3 Cong leaders court arrest over FIR for protest

Two Congress MLAs and party's Indore city unit chief on Sunday courted arrest here after a case was registered against them for staging a protest against the BJP government's alleged failure to handle the coronavirus situation in Madhya Pradesh. They alleged that the police and administration were biased against the opposition party.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Vyas said that no permission was taken from the administration for a 'dharna' (sit-in) staged by four Congress leaders in Rajbada area on Saturday. Due to this, an FIR under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) was lodged against former minister and MLA Jitu Patwari and two other Congress legislators - Vishal Patel and Sanjay Shukla- who sat with him, and city Congress chief Vinay Bakliwal, he said.

Vyas said that Patel, Shukla and Bakliwal reached Sarafa Police Station on Sunday and courted arrest. The ASP said that the police have served notices to the three Congress leaders after their formal arrest and asked them to appear before a local court on June 29 as part of the legal process.

After their release from the police station, the three Congress leaders alleged that the police and administration were a "puppet of the BJP" and that criminal cases were being filed against them at the behest of the ruling party. The police did not arrest former minister Jitu Patwari, who is among the four accused in the case.

Bakaliwal said that Patwari could not reach the police station to court arrest as he was in Bhopal on Sunday..