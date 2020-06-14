A young and talented actor, gone too soon: Rahul on Sushant Singh Rajput
"He has committed suicide at his residence.... We are investigating," a senior police officer said.. Bollywood actor Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on Sunday, police said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 20:34 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, saying "a young and talented actor, gone too soon". Gandhi expressed sadness at the demise of Rajput and sent his condolences to his family and fans.
"I am sorry to hear about the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput. A young and talented actor, gone too soon. My condolences to his family, friends and fans across the world," Gandhi said in a tweet. Bollywood actor Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on Sunday, police said. He was 34.
"He has committed suicide at his residence.... We are investigating," a senior police officer said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Sushant Singh Rajput
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- Bandra
ALSO READ
Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma's former manager Disha Salian commits suicide
Sushant Singh Rajput condoles demise of former manager Disha Salian
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging at his house in Mumbai: Police.
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in his Mumbai home
Venkaiah Naidu condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's death