TMC, BJP workers clash over construction of party office in West Bengal
A clash broke out between All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Sunday in Bardhaman city of West Bengal.ANI | Bardhaman (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-06-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 22:51 IST
A clash broke out between All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Sunday in Bardhaman city of West Bengal. The TMC and BJP party workers had a dispute over the construction of a party office in Jamalpur police station area.
Assembled in huge crowds, the party workers were also seen flouting the social distancing norms amidst the COVID-19 crisis in the country. Earlier, the state police had reported a lathi-charge after a family dispute turned into a clash allegedly between the TMC and BJP supporters in Howrah district. (ANI)
