Left Menu
Development News Edition

legislative council polls: BJP to send several names to high command

Speaking to reporters after the party core committee meeting here, he said, "finally the central election committee that has the authority to take final decision, they will select from the list we send and declare the names. " BJP will be fielding four candidates for the council polls, he added.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-06-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 23:49 IST
legislative council polls: BJP to send several names to high command

Karnataka BJP on Monday decided to send "several names" to the party high command as probable candidates for the June 29 legislative council polls, for seven seats that will fall vacant. According to party sources, the state unit has decided to send two sets of names, wary of central leadership, which had sprung a surprise by fielding Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti as candidates for the Rajya Sabha election ignoring the recommendations of the party state unit.

"There was a long discussion regarding candidates for legislative council polls for the seats to be elected by members of legislative assembly, several names will be recommended to the central election committee," BJP state General Secretary Arvind Limbavali said. Speaking to reporters after the party core committee meeting here, he said, "finally the central election committee that has the authority to take final decision, they will select from the list we send and declare the names.

" BJP will be fielding four candidates for the council polls, he added. The election is necessitated as the term of seven MLCs- Naseer Ahmed, Jayamma, M C Venugopal, N S Bose Raju, H M Revanna (all Congress), T A Sharavana (JDS) and independent D U Mallikarjuna- will end June 30.

While BJP is in a position to win four seats, Congress can win two and JD(S) one. Sources said, after the Rajya Sabha experience, the leaders in the core committee have sent in two sets of names.

While one set features the names of those to whom Yediyurappa had made a promise, for playing a key role in the formation of BJP government after the coup that led the collapse of Congress-JD(S) coalition, sources said, adding that the other set of nams are of loyal party workers. Names of H Vishwanath, MTB Nagaraj and R Shankar, who defected from Congress and JD(S) to BJP, also C P Yogeshwar, who was instrumental in managing the rebel MLAs during the fall of coalition government, were making the rounds in the party circles as probable names in the first set.

While Vishwanath and Nagaraj lost the byelections, Shankar did not contest in exchange for a Council berth promise. A senior party functionay said the central leadership may choose from the list of names sent by the state or like they did during Rajya Sabha polls, announce a completely different set of names.

"Anything may happen." In Congress too there is intense lobbying as the party is yet to finalise its candidates for two seats, JD(S) is said to have authorised its patriarch H D Deve Gowda to take a final call on the candidate. June 18 is the last date for filing of nominations.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Trump campaign to give Tulsa rally-goers masks, fever checks

People attending President Donald Trumps campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday will receive temperature checks, masks and hand sanitizer before entering the arena, the Republicans campaign said.The campaign said there have been mor...

Woman commits suicide by jumping from balcony of her house in southeast Delhi

A 27-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of her house in southeast Delhis Lajpat Nagar area, police said on Monday The deceased, Deema Khurana, was found lying on the ground on Sunday and was rushed to Al...

Two COVID-19 patients reach Mandi from Delhi in private vehicles, HP infection tally crosses 550-mark

Two COVID-19 patients reached Himachal Pradeshs Mandi district from Delhi in private vehicles on Monday, officials said. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old youth from Chamba, who died a few days ago, tested positive for coronavirus, while the states ...

Oscars 2021 ceremony switched to April from February due to coronavirus

The organizers of the Oscars on Monday shifted the date of the 2021 movie awards ceremony to April from February because of the coronavirus epidemic.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said the Oscars, the highest honors in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020